Woman carjacked by men wearing surgical masks, 2 in custody

two disposable face masks on blue background with copyspace (Photo: mihalec)

Two men were arrested Tuesday after police said the men crashed a car that had been stolen from a woman at gunpoint in north St. Louis County.

According to a press release, the woman was carjacked and robbed of her personal possessions by two men wearing surgical masks just before 4 a.m. on the 11100 block of Oak Parkway Lane.

Shortly after talking with the victim, police spotted the car, which was displaying different license plates. When they attempted to pull the car over, the driver sped off.

Police chased the car through parts of north St. Louis County, Jennings, Bellefontaine Neighbors and north St. Louis. The driver eventually lost control of the car and hit a curb before hitting a light pole.

Police found surgical masks and a gun inside the car and took two men — a 27-year-old and a 21-year-old — into custody.

The St. Louis Metropolitan and Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Departments assisted the St. Louis County Police Department in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KSDK-TV