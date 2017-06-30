Woman caught in crossfire driving downtown

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after shots were fired at a vehicle near the Dome at America’s Center early Friday morning.

The incident occurred on Broadway and Cole Street around 1 a.m.

A woman driving a Maserati heard gunfire and was sideswiped by a black truck that fled with another white vehicle.

Police say it’s not clear if the two vehicles were involved in the gunfire.

Police found a bullet hole in the hood of the woman’s Maserati. No one was injured and police do not have anyone in custody.

