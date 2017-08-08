Woman found shot to death in East St. Louis apartment

Alexis Winston | Photo: Madison County Sheriff's Office

EAST ST. LOUIS, ILL. - The major case squad is investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside of an East St. Louis apartment early Tuesday.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Market Street on a call of a home invasion around 4 a.m. Officers found 23-year-old Alexis Winston shot to death.

A toddler aged child was home at the time and was found uninjured. She was taken into custody by the Illinois Department of Family Services.

Investigators from the major case squad are working with East St. Louis police.

Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

