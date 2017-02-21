Woman grazed in the head while sleeping in north St. Louis home

Gun with bullets (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a woman was grazed in the head with a bullet while she was sleeping inside her north St. Louis home early Monday morning.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said the 23-year-old woman was sleeping inside her home on the 5000 block of Genevieve Avenue at around 4:45 when she heard gunshots. Some of the shots were fired into her home, and one of them grazed the woman in the head.

She was taken to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

Police said an adult and three small children were also in the house, but were unharmed.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

