Woman pleads guilty after posing as nurse

A woman admitted she posed as a nurse to get a job at a St. Louis hospital.

Samantha Rivera, 36, pleaded guilty Thursday to health care fraud and identify theft.

According to court documents, Rivera stole the identity of a real nurse, then got a job at St. Alexius Hospital in south St. Louis, where she worked from November of 2016 to February of 2017.

Investigators say she was not licensed as a nurse, and never graduated from a nursing school.

