Woman pleads guilty to killing 2-month-old son

According to a press release from the Madison County State's Attorney, Wallisha Bland pleaded guilty to first-degree murder ahead of her trial, which was set to start on Tuesday.

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. - The Alton, Illinois, woman accused of killing her infant son in 2012 pleaded guilty Friday.

According to a press release from the Madison County State's Attorney, Wallisha Bland pleaded guilty to first-degree murder ahead of her trial, which was set to start on Tuesday.

Police said Bland's son, 2-month-old Jace Gillespie, was found unresponsive in the family's apartment. After an autopsy which showed he died from a skull fracture, his mother was charged with murder.

The press release said prosecutors will be pursuing a 40-year prison sentence. Bland will be required to serve 100 percent.