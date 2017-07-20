Woman robbed at gunpoint outside apartment in Shaw neighborhood

ST. LOUIS - A BJC trauma nurse, who parks in the garage where police say Wednesday's carjacking happened, says the alleged crime is just one reason she's considering a move out of the city.

Police say Laura Baldridge was, herself, the victim of an armed hold-up outside her apartment last Friday. Police say around 4:30 a.m. Baldridge was returning from a workout to her apartment in the 4100 block of Flad Avenue. That’s when they say a man in a ski mask stole her purse at gunpoint and got away.

And just about three hours before that on the 4500 block of Flora Avenue police say a suspect matching that same description tried to rob another woman at gun point before her boyfriend scared him away.

“These events have definitely infiltrated my life,” says Baldridge. “What do you do? Where do you turn to feel safer? I don't want to let this event win and force me out of the city. I want to enjoy St. Louis.”

Baldridge says she was armed with her own hand gun when she was robbed and usually carries it in her hand going to and from her car early in the morning.

But she had just seen an officer on patrol a few seconds earlier and says she let her guard down just long enough to be surprised by the alleged robber.

© 2017 KSDK-TV