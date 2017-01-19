Woman sentenced in counterfeit cell phone fraud scheme

SPRINGFIELD, MO. (AP) - A southwest Missouri woman was sentenced to two years in prison without parole for selling more than $90 million worth of counterfeit cell phone parts.

Federal prosecutors say 59-year-old Sherrie Householder, of Nixa, was sentenced Thursday and ordered to pay $8.8 million in restitution. She pleaded guilty in May to mail fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors say Householder operated Flash Technology, which sold cell phone components through the Internet and at a store in Springfield.

Flash Tech shipped cell phone parts throughout the U.S., bringing in more than $90 million from December 2012 to January 2016.

The components were marketed as being property of well-known technology companies, such as Apple and Kindle, but they were counterfeit, with most coming from China.

