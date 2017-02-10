Woman shoots, kills man trying to rob her

Police on the scene of a fatal shooting on Cass Avenue in St. Louis. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

A woman shot and killed an attempted robber Thursday afternoon after he and one other man tried to rob three people in her apartment.

According St. Louis Metropolitan police, Jarrett Richardson and one other man entered the apartment on the 1800 block of Cass Avenue through the unlocked door and demanded money from the two women and one man inside.

During the incident, one of the women pulled out a gun and shot at Richardson, killing him. The second suspect ran off and is still at large.

Richardson, 20, was a Cahokia, Ill., resident.

