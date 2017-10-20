Woman shot in Dutchtown while attending vigil for homicide victim

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Dutchtown neighborhood Thursday night.

The shooting occurred around 8:50 p.m. on the 3500 block of Alberta. Police say the 21-year-old woman was among a group of people attending a vigil for the victim of the shooting that occurred on Wednesday.

The woman was not conscious or breathing when she was transported to a hospital.

Homicide was requested at the scene.

On Wednesday, a 28-year-old man was killed and a 26-year-old man was critically injured during a shooting at the Shell gas station on the 3900 block of South Grand.

Police released photos of the persons of interests on Thursday. READ MORE: Police looking for persons of interest in gas station shooting





