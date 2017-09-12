Woman shot in leg while checking on her burning car

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg while checking on her car that was on fire early Tuesday morning.

A press release from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police said officers responded to the 2800 block of Gravois Avenue at around 1 a.m., where they found the 24-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her calf.

She told police she was inside her home when she noticed her car was on fire. When she went out to check on it, someone shot at her, striking her one time in the leg. She was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident as a knowingly burning and first-degree assault case.

© 2017 KSDK-TV