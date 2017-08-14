Woman shot to death in Carr Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a woman was shot to death in the Carr Square neighborhood Sunday night.
The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. on the 1700 block of O’Fallon.
No other information has been made available.
