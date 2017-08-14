KSDK
Close

Woman shot to death in Carr Square neighborhood

KSDK 10:44 AM. CDT August 14, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a woman was shot to death in the Carr Square neighborhood Sunday night.

The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. on the 1700 block of O’Fallon.

No other information has been made available.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories