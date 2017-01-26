Woman stabs her boyfriend with broken plate during argument

Police Generic (Photo: Getty images, Custom)

A 37-year-old woman was listed as "wanted" by police after they said she cut her boyfriend's face with a broken plate during an argument Wednesday night.

Police responded to the hospital where the boyfriend was being treated for a cut to his face. He told police he got in an argument with his girlfriend at their home on the 4900 block of Thekla when she broke a plate and stabbed him in the face with it.

He told police he took a bus to the hospital for treatment. He was treated and listed in stable condition Wednesday.

