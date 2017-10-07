Woman who survived breast cancer shot in chest

Police line (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - First, she survived breast cancer. Then, she survived a gunshot to the chest. The shooting happened Thursday, October 5, 2017, on the 4500 block of Ashland in North St. Louis at around 1:15 PM. One witness captured the aftermath of the violent attack on Facebook live. The video may be disturbing to watch.

It's a chilling live stream of a woman sitting on a curb, bleeding from her chest. The man behind the camera is Kourtney Steed. He was on his way to work when he heard gunfire and saw the 59-year-old jump out of her car.

"It took me by surprise," Steed said. "She automatically yelled, you know, 'They're trying to rob me! The girl tried to take my keys and the guy was going for my purse.'"

Police say, before the shooting, the woman gave a man and another woman a ride from a business on Kingshighway to the 4500 block of Ashland.

"You can't trust everybody," Steed said.

On Ashland, the woman tried to grab her car keys and the man got out of the car and shot her. They both ran away.

"She was shot right here just maybe an inch or two away from her heart," Steed said.

It turns out, the woman is a breast cancer survivor. Now, she's a shooting survivor, too.

"Strong woman," Steed said. "I think I'm strong? She got me beat by a mile."

Steed repeatedly told the woman that she is strong after he called 911 and stayed by her side until first responders arrived and took her to the hospital.

"When I made that call, I was thinking about someone's life," Steed said. "Everybody seemed like they were scared to give a little key information or give a description on anything but I wasn't because I've got a mother, I've got a grandma, I've got sisters, I've got friends. If it happened to them, I would want somebody to help."

Family members say the woman did not need to have surgery and was responsive the entire time.

Police have not made arrests in connection to this case.

© 2017 KSDK-TV