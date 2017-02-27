Woman's car stolen in Clayton armed carjacking

File photo. (Photo: KSDK-TV)

CLAYTON, MO. - A woman’s car was stolen during a reported carjacking in Clayton last night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Shirley Drive.

Clayton Police said a woman was sitting in her car when she was approached by three men. At least one suspect was armed with a gun.

Police said the men forced the woman from her car before driving away with it. The woman was not hurt.

Police are not releasing any more specific information about the case. They are, however, asking for any homeowners in the area with a security camera to review their footage.

One neighbor was alarmed to hear about the crime. Flora Wilsker said a carjacking was unusual for the quiet and normally safe area.

“It’s extremely unusual. Clayton Police are wonderful there. They’re very vigilant and so are the neighbors. So, whatever happened, I’m sure they’ll find who it is and they’re going to have to pay the price for it,” she said.

Descriptions of the victim’s vehicle and the three suspects were not immediately available.

Another neighbor said they received an e-mail from nearby Fontbonne University regarding the crime.

