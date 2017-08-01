Women carjacked in Maplewood after returning from road trip

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MAPLEWOOD, MO. - Police are looking for three men who carjacked a group of women Sunday night in Maplewood.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the 7200 block of Southwest after the three women in their 20s returned home from a road trip.

According to the police report, the women were unpacking their car and bringing items into their apartment when three men ages 18-25 approached them and demanded the car.

Two of the suspects were armed, one had a shotgun and the other had a handgun. One of the women grabbed the barrel of the suspect’s shotgun, the two fell over onto the ground, the suspect assaulted the woman and she suffered minor injuries.

The suspects fled the scene in the woman’s 2011 black Hyundai Elantra.

This incident is the latest in carjackings in the area. In June, four carjackings occurred in the middle of the day.

