Culpeppers surveillance video released by police

Protest action following a not guilty verdict on September 15, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo: Michael B. Thomas, 2017 Getty Images)

St. Louis police released surveillance footage Sunday of an agitator breaking a window at Culpeppers in the Central West End Friday night.

Several viewers have shared an edited version of the video with 5 On Your Side, with some speculating a police officer broke the window. The video released by police shows a man throwing a chair at the window.

Numerous windows were broken in the Central West End following the announcement of the judge's decision to find former police officer Jason Stockley not guilty of murder.

Police are still working to identify the suspect. If you know who he is, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

© 2017 KSDK-TV