Daughter of former St. Peters mayor shot, killed in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say they've identified three people killed during a Kansas City, Missouri, apartment complex shooting that also wounded two other people.



Police said in a statement Friday that 29-year-old Darrell E. Thomas, 28-year-old Victoria Brown and 20-year-old Ali Brown died during the Thursday night gunfire. Police said all of those victims were from Kansas City, though investigators did not say whether they were residents of the apartment complex.

Police said earlier Friday that the two surviving victims were hospitalized. One of them is a juvenile.



No other information was immediately released, including what led up to the shooting.

Kansas City NBC affiliate KSHB reported that Ali was the daughter of Shaun Brown, former mayor of St. Peters. Brown served as mayor from 2004 to 2006.



Police are urging anyone with information to contact a tips hotline.

