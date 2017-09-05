D.C. girl with diplomatic status stabs boy in school, police say

A 12-year-old girl was accused Sept. 5, 2017, of stabbing a 13-year-old boy at the British International School in the District of Columbia but was not arrested because she is the daughter of a diplomat or embassy staffer. (Photo: WUSA-TV)

WASHINGTON — A 12-year-old girl stabbed a teen multiple times Tuesday at British International School, but the girl was not arrested because she is the daughter of another country's diplomat or support staff.

She has been detained, District of Columbia police said. Detectives are working with the District of Columbia Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. State Department regarding possible criminal charges, but if she does have diplomatic immunity, her home country would have to waive that immunity.

The private school in northwest Washington has about 400 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

The girl is accused of stabbing a 13-year-old boy at a little before 1 p.m. ET. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive. Neither name was released because of the ages of those involved.

