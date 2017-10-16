De Smet football assistant coach shot, killed in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - The De Smet community is mourning the loss of one of their assistant varsity football coaches.

Jaz Granderson, 27, was shot and killed early Monday morning in south St. Louis.

According to police, he was found with a gunshot wound around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Hill. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A witness reported hearing gunfire then hearing a vehicle leave at a high-rate of speed around Minnesota and Hill. The investigation is ongoing.

Granderson was a standout athlete at Kirkwood High School, he went on to play football for the University of Northern Iowa and then transferred to Lindenwood University.

Granderson joined the De Smet football coaching staff in 2016.

Statement from De Smet

The De Smet Jesuit community is mourning the loss of Jaz Granderson, an assistant varsity football coach, who passed away last night (Sunday, October 15). Coach Granderson was a member of the De Smet Jesuit football staff for two seasons. He was the first assistant coach hired by Head Varsity Football Coach Rob Steeples in 2016.

“Jaz was committed to our program at De Smet Jesuit,” said Coach Steeples. “He believed in this school and it was his dream to build our program as a platform to develop the young men entrusted to our care.”

Coach Steeples, his staff, De Smet Jesuit counselors and administrators are supporting students during this difficult time.

#DeSmetJesuit mourns the loss of Asst. Football Coach Jaz Granderson. Prayers for his family & friends during this difficult time #RIPJaz — De Smet Jesuit (@DeSmetJesuitHS) October 16, 2017

Helias Catholic Football canceled their game against De Smet Monday night





Many are reaching out on social media to share their thoughts and prayers.

Thoughts and prayers go to the @DeSmetJesuitFB community on the loss of Coach Granderson. — CBCFootball (@CBCFootball) October 16, 2017

RIP Jaz Granderson. Prayers to his family, our Kirkwood family, players, and fellow coaches at Desmet. Sad day. Smh — Coach Wagner (@THECoachKdub) October 16, 2017

