Devoted Cards fans already camping outside Busch

Tents lined up across the street from Busch Stadium. (Photo: KSDK)

Some devoted Cardinals fans want to make sure they don't miss opening day.

They're camping outside Busch Stadium! They're claiming their spot in line to buy “First-Pitch” tickets to the Cards home opener.

The first 275 fans will get a pair of tickets for about $11.

For many, it's something they wouldn’t miss.

“It’s spring break, or vacation,” said Earl Foskett, one of the campers. “And all our friends that do this every year, it’s kind of getting to be a tradition.”

Foskett said if you want to get your hands on those first pitch tickets, you'd better get downtown by Saturday night.

