Diamonds Direct holding Summer Designer Showcase this weekend

Diamonds Direct in Creve Coeur gave 5 On Your Side an up-close look at some of their most expensive and sought-after diamonds and jewelry. (Photo by Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK-TV) (Photo: JIMMY BERNHARD)

ST. LOUIS – Diamonds Direct will be having its St. Louis Summer Designer Showcase on August 4, 5, and 6 at their Creve Coeur location.

During the event guests will have the opportunity to meet with internationally renowned jewelry designers, and receive 20 percent savings on almost all merchandise.

“We couldn’t be more excited for our very first exclusive designer event in St. Louis. We’re confident that both new and returning customers will feel the energy in our showroom and be blown away by the incredible selection of merchandise,” said Jonathan Pottow, general manager of Diamonds Direct St. Louis. “If you’re in the market for any type of jewelry, you really can’t miss this weekend!”

The hours of the showcase, located at 11619 Olive Boulevard, are below:

Friday, August 4: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 5: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 6: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Hors d'oeuvres will be served from Il Bel Lago, as well as other treats from local vendors.

