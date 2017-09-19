Did you feel it? 3.8 magnitude quake near Albion, Illinois

ST. LOUIS - Did you feel it? The U.S. Geographical Survey is reporting that a magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit near Albion, Illinois near the Indiana border. The quake occurred at 6:47 a.m.

Several viewers messaged 5 On Your Side to alert us that they felt the shake in our area.



In Chesterfield, Misty wrote "Pictures on my wall shook. It was subtle, the last time they shook we had a little tremor so I knew we had another one!



If you felt it Tweet at us using #TISL and tell us what you felt.

