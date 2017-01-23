Did you march Saturday? Cincinnati's Freedom Center wants your stuff

Jan 21, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; A general view during the women's march on Washington one day after the inauguration. (Photo: Robert Deutsch, Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY) (Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY)

CINCINNATI — The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center announced Monday that it is collecting materials from the weekend's Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

According to USA TODAY, more than 500,000 people joined the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. Sister Marches around the country gathered more than 1 million participants. Based on estimates and projections, USA TODAY said more than 2,263,700 participated at marches and rallies around the globe.

“Peaceful protests and demonstrations like we saw this weekend are a part of democracy,” Museum Curator Ashley Jordan said. “History was made this weekend and it’s important that we document and archive these materials and objects for future generations.”

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, a museum dedicated to the Underground Railroad and other freedom-related topics — particularly on issues of race, is collecting signs, T-shirts, hats, videos and images from the march in Washington. The Freedom Center is also collecting items from Sister Marches around the globe.

As part of the more than 670 marches that happened across the country, Cincinnati's Sister March drew thousands, according to the organizers’ website. In Chicago, the crowd grew so large the march was canceled. In Cincinnati, the path was so crowded the walk took hours to complete.

“We are an institution dedicated to inclusive freedom — all people enjoying rights and privileges of equal number, equal kind, and equal quality,” President of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center Dr. Clarence G. Newsome said. “Addressing the need for intersectionality, understanding white privilege, and organizing peacefully made the solidarity we witnessed on Saturday awe inspiring.”

How to donate

To make a collections donation to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center please contact Ashley Jordan, Curator, at ajordan@nurfc.org and Richard Cooper, Director of Museum Experiences, at rcooper@nurfc.org.

Follow Sarah Brookbank on Twitter: @SarahBrookbank

USA TODAY