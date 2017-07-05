Dine, dash, dive: Customer accused of jumping into lake to avoid paying bill

Wesley Michael Jones (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A case of "dine and dash" became one of "dine, dash, and dive" and prompted Virginia Beach police to call in air support.

Officers said Wesley Jones left Fish Bones at 12th Street and Atlantic Avenue without paying his bill on July 2 then jumped into a lake near Erie Crescent and Maryland Avenue in an effort to get away.

Police brought out the department's helicopter which tracked down Jones. Officers on bicycles caught up to him on Virginia Avenue on the other side of the lake.

The restaurant manager, who called police, said Jones' tab was $50 and that he was alone. He said Jones didn't appear intoxicated.

Jones was charged with Defrauding Innkeeper and Obstructing Justice.

