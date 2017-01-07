Dog alerts family to house fire

(Photo: KSDK)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A fire investigator says a dog saved a northwestern Indiana man, his girlfriend and their son from a house fire by awakening them as smoke was filling their house.

Lafayette Fire Investigator Todd Trent tells the Journal and Courier ( ) that Caleb Wheeler's recently adopted Doberman Pinscher jumped on his bed Wednesday night, awakening both he and his girlfriend.

The couple awoke to find their house was filling with smoke. They grabbed their 4-year-old and the dog and ran outside.

Trent says no one was injured. He credits the dog with saving the Lafayette family from the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.

Trent says the smoke detectors inside the couple's rental home were not working.

