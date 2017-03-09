Dog reunited with woman who saved his life

(Photo: Right This Minute)

Three years ago dog Zhile suffered a bullet to the spine while living at a mountain ski center in Macedonia.

He was struggling to survive when journalist and animal activist Meri found him. He had many procedures ahead and in need of a lot of special care and sweet Meri was there through it all.

After Zhile recovered, he was placed with the Hammon family in Pennsylvania.

Meri traveled to their home to reunite with Zhile.

