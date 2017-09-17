Dollar General robbed Sunday morning

Photo: file

JENNINGS, MO. - St. Louis County police are looking for a man accused of robbing the Dollar General store in Jennings Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the store in the 6400 block of West Florissant Avenue around 9:35 a.m. Police say the suspect approached the front cash register, showed a gun, and demanded money. He ran from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Nobody was injured.

Police describe the suspect as an African-American adult male of average height and a slender build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

© 2017 KSDK-TV