Dozens seeking to adopt dog found with ears, nose cut off

Baron, who was rescued after having his ears and nose cut off, is recovering after undergoing surgery last week. More than two dozen adoption applications for Baron have already been submitted to the Michigan Humane Society. (Photo: Michigan Humane Society)

DETROIT - Dozens of people have come forward seeking to give Baron, the rescued rottweiler mix from Detroit, a new home.

Support continues to pour in for the 8-year-old dog rescued after his ears and nose were cut off, said Kathy Bilitzke, director of communications and marketing for the Michigan Humane Society. Baron is currently recovering after undergoing reconstructive surgery last week in Detroit.

A reward for information on Baron’s maiming has climbed to nearly $42,000, according to Bilitzke. Approximately 1,400 people reached out on Facebook to be part of a “roll call” shirt for Baron. The t-shirt will feature a photo of Baron surrounded by the names and locations of his supporters.

The shirt will be framed and hung up at the Humane Society’s Mackey Center for Animal Care, Bilitzke said.

Around 30 adoption applications for Baron have already been submitted to the Michigan Humane Society, though none have yet been approved.

“Baron will recover for the next couple of weeks at Mackey then go to his forever home,” Bilitzke wrote in an email.”

Bryden Stanley, a soft tissue surgery specialist at Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, reconstructed Baron’s muzzle Wednesday. She used existing skin on his face to close up the hole where the top of his nose was. Baron’s ears healed well enough not to need surgery, Stanley said. Baron’s tail was fixed by Robert Fisher, the humane society’s chief medical officer.

Lansing State Journal