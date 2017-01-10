KSDK
Dylann Roof sentenced to death for killing 9 black church members

Associated Press , KSDK 5:01 PM. CST January 10, 2017

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Dylann Roof sentenced to death for killing 9 black church members; 1st to get death penalty for federal hate crimes.


