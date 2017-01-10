CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Dylann Roof sentenced to death for killing 9 black church members; 1st to get death penalty for federal hate crimes.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Local painting controversy at U.S. Capitol
-
First Alert Weather 1-10 am
-
Simulator attracts pilots from all over world
-
Man dead after officer-involved shooting
-
"Stranger Things" has St. Louis connection
-
The Limited to close all 250 stores
-
Gov. Greitens celebrates at Inaugural Ball
-
Square basketball to help shooters
-
Go! STL Marathon moves start/finish line
More Stories
-
Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death for Charleston Church…Jan 10, 2017, 3:50 p.m.
-
Mo. lawmakers fast track right-to-work legislationJan 10, 2017, 2:14 p.m.
-
Dismembered body found in Franklin CountyJan 10, 2017, 5:00 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs