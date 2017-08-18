Anheuser-Busch releases special eclipse brew

St. Louis Biergarten (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - A limited edition beer from Anheuser-Busch will be available from August 21 until it runs out.

The Eclipse Black Lager was created in Anheuser-Busch's Research Pilot Brewery just for the total solar eclipse. It'll be served at the St. Louis Biergarten, and samples will be available at Grant's Farm and Warm Springs Ranch.

The lager isn't the only limited edition beer available in St. Louis for the celestial event. Schlafly has also released an eclipse beer called Path of Totality. It's a Helles-style lager.

Wherever you're enjoying a cold one, make sure you stay safe, don't drink and drive, and don't stare at the sun without a special pair of glasses.

