Apps to enhance your solar eclipse experience

Photo Credit: Juergen Faelchle

ST. LOUIS - As the total solar eclipse approaches, there are some fun apps that can help you and your family experience the eclipse in different ways.

The first one is called the Smithsonian Eclipse app. This app gives you a unique view of what the eclipse will look like from any location on earth. It also has a guide, along with totality times, that can be very helpful on the actual day.

Download the Smithsonian Eclipse app from the iTunes or Google Play stores.

The second app is called OmniTemp. One of the things you’ll notice during the eclipse is a temperature drop. For this app, you’ll also need a cellphone compatible temperature sensor which you can find on Amazon for about $10. Just plug it in, and start recording the temps as they drop and then rise again.

Download the OmniTemp app from the iTunes store.

The third app is called Lux Meter. It’s another measuring app, but this one focuses on the total amount of light. With this, you’ll be able to measure the brightness of the sun as the eclipse comes and goes.

Download the Lux Meter app from the Google Play store.

The fourth app we’re checking out is called GLOBE Observer. This one will actually let you collect scientific data on cloud cover that will be fed directly to NASA. They’ll use the information you provide to help future predictions of cloud cover for the next eclipse and other celestial events.

Download the GLOBE Observer app from the iTunes or Google Play stores.

