Astronomers Without Borders want your eclipse glasses

They were the moments that captivated a nation, as seen through special eclipse glasses.

But now that the total solar eclipse has come and gone, what should you do with those glasses?

An organization called Astronomers Without Borders wants your eclipse glasses so they can reuse them for upcoming eclipses. They are still working out the specifics of the program, but you can follow them on Facebook and find more information here.

Future eclipses will pass over South America, Asia, Indonesia, Philippines and Africa.

