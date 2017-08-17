Clementine's offering eclipse glasses with special milkshake

Eclipse milkshake at Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - We're just a couple days away from the historic total solar eclipse, and eclipse glasses are getting difficult to find in the St. Louis metro area.

But one place that does still have them in stock will give you the perfect excuse to enjoy a tasty milkshake while you're picking them up.

Clementine's Creamery is giving out a free pair of eclipse glasses with every purchase of their special eclipse float, while supplies last.

The eclipse float is made from black cherry ash ice cream with Excel Darkest Hour soda poured on top of it. Activated charcoal gives the ice cream a black color.

This offer is available at both the Lafayette Square and Clayton locations.

© 2017 KSDK-TV