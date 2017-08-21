Eclipse forecast to bring clouds, humidity

ST. LOUIS - We have a cloud problem.

High clouds, fairly thick at times, will be around for the morning hours. They will start to thin out around midday (like Sunday), but that still means a fair amount of the eclipse will be obscured at times. There is more likely to be clearer skies well to our south, if we are lucky, around Carbondale or Farmington, Ill.

But even then, there is no promise that it'll be a completely sunny day. There will still be decent-to-good views of the eclipse and totality around the St. Louis area. It will not be a total loss.

Otherwise, Monday will be hot and humid. Storm chances should no longer pose a threat after 1:30 or 2:00 p.m.

