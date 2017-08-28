Eclipse task force collecting glasses at Science Center, libraries

The St. Louis Eclipse 2017 Task Force, in conjunction with Astronomers Without Borders, set up collection points for new and lightly used eclipse glasses.
Last week, Astronomers Without Borders announced plans to collect eclipse glasses for future eclipses around the world. In a partnership with the St. Louis Eclipse Task Force, you can now take your lightly-used or new, ISO-certified eclipse glasses to the following pickup locations:
- All branches of the St. Louis County Library system
- All branches of the St. Charles City-County Library system
- The St. Louis Science Center
The press release said more collection locations are expected in the future.
Your donation will help South American and Asian school children and keep glasses from taking up space in landfills.
