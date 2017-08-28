Eclipse task force collecting glasses at Science Center, libraries

Carbondale, Ill., the home of Southern Illinois University, is promoting itself as the "Crossroads of America." (Photo: Carbondale Tourism)

The St. Louis Eclipse 2017 Task Force, in conjunction with Astronomers Without Borders, set up collection points for new and lightly used eclipse glasses.

Last week, Astronomers Without Borders announced plans to collect eclipse glasses for future eclipses around the world. In a partnership with the St. Louis Eclipse Task Force, you can now take your lightly-used or new, ISO-certified eclipse glasses to the following pickup locations:

All branches of the St. Louis County Library system

All branches of the St. Charles City-County Library system

The St. Louis Science Center

The press release said more collection locations are expected in the future.

Your donation will help South American and Asian school children and keep glasses from taking up space in landfills.

