Eclipse Task Force still collecting glasses

ST. LOUIS - Do you still have your eclipse glasses sitting around your home? Put them to good use! The St. Louis Eclipse Task Force is still accepting donations of used eclipse glasses through the end of October.

The task force is working with Astronomers Without Borders to send the glasses to schools in South America and Asia for the 2019 and 2020 total solar eclipses.

The task force says it has already collected almost 500,000 pairs of gently-used eclipse glasses.

There are several donation sites across the St. Louis metro area, including several library branches and the James S. McDonnell Planetarium. For a complete list, visit https://www.stleclipse.org/index.php/recycle-your-solar-glasses.

