Eyes to the sky: Southwest identifies best flights for viewing eclipse

A Southwest Airlines jet (Photo: KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Where will you be on August 21 when the eclipse path of totality crosses the United States? If you're looking for a unique eclipse viewing experience, Southwest has an option for you.

Southwest Airlines has announced flights that have the greatest likelihood of offering the best view from the air, and three of them are headed for St. Louis.

Those flights are:

Southwest flight 1375 departing Seattle-Tacoma at 9:05 a.m. PDT for St. Louis

Southwest flight 1368 departing Portland at 9:05 a.m. PDT for St. Louis

Southwest flight 1577 departing Denver at 10:20 a.m. MDT for St. Louis

Southwest flight 301 departing Denver at 10:20 a.m. MDT for Nashville

Southwest flight 1969 departing Denver at 9:50 a.m. MDT for Atlanta

Everyone on those flights will be offered special eclipse "flare," including special viewing glasses and cosmic cocktails.

And bonus: even if it's overcast, you won't miss a moment of the historic eclipse!

