First responders ready to go off road to beat eclipse traffic

HILLSBORO, MO. - As we get closer to Monday's total solar eclipse, first responders in one small Missouri town are taking extra steps to make sure eclipse traffic doesn't slow response time.

Firefighters in Hillsboro are ready to do whatever it takes to reach a call. Even if it means going off-road.

Hillsboro will see two minutes and 38 seconds of total eclipse time and there are seven locations with events in and around town. There's some concern Highway 21, the one road through town, could be clogged with eclipse traffic.

“We don't really know what is going to happen. So, we've pulled out all the stops,” said Hillsboro Fire Protection District’s Assistant Chief Brian Gaudet.

If roads are blocked traditional fire trucks may not be able to make it through. But the crew in Hillsboro has a plan. That includes a specially equipped all-terrain vehicle that can easily get around traffic jams and deliver first responders to an emergency scene.

“It was outfitted with a skid unit in the back to handle hauling a patient out,” said Gaudet. “Fire extinguisher set up on there just in case. We've got all sorts of medical equipment, AED in case we're unable to get to someone having a medical emergency.”

In addition to the all-terrain vehicle, a full team from Hillsboro Fire and the neighboring Valle Ambulance District will be on standby Monday, ready for any scenario.

“We're going to have multiple large pumpers and multiple small vehicles manned and able to respond in the event of an emergency,” said Gaudet.

