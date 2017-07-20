Gearing up for the total solar eclipse

The sun is seen partially covered by the moon on Easter Island, 3700 km off the Chilean coast in the Pacific Ocean, on July 11, 2010. A total solar eclipse began its 11,000 kilometer (6,800 mile) arc over the Pacific Sunday. (Photo: MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images, 2010 AFP)

ST. LOUIS - Thursday evening inside James S. McDonnell Planetarium in Forest Park the St. Louis Eclipse Task Force met for its final time trying to prepare communities along the route of the closest eclipse to St. Louis since 1442.

On Aug. 21, 2017, the moon will pass between the earth and sun, blocking it out and casting a shadow that passes across the U.S. This happens every so often around the world, but the last time it came this close to St. Louis was 575 years ago and it won't be back over St. Louis until 2505.

During total black-out, or "totality," you can look at the eclipse with the naked eye, but before and after that roughly two minute period you have to have special glasses to keep from damaging your eyes.

So, one goal of the task force is to make sure every kid in St. Louis has a pair.

They are trying to give these glasses away to any school that needs help providing them for kids. THE list is still growing and right now it stands at 157,000 requests and, so far, they've given away about 30,000 pairs.

The Task Force still needs donations by the end of this month to help make up the difference.

For more information, go to ksdk.com/eclipse or visit missourieclipse2017.com.

© 2017 KSDK-TV