'Ground Zero' for the eclipse, St. Clair is ready for what's to come

ST. CLAIR, MO. - It's being called "Ground Zero" for total eclipse viewing in the St. Louis area.The small town of St. Clair, Missouri is right on the path of totality. And people from across the country are already there for a busy weekend.



"We drove all day yesterday to get here," said Peggy Albritton. "We left at 6:00 a.m. in the morning and got here at 4:00 a.m."

Albritton had quite the drive West Monroe, Louisiana. She and her husband drove almost 9 hours to see the once in a lifetime event.

"Just to see an eclipse that's going to last two minutes," she said.

The totality of the eclipse is going to last two minutes and 41 seconds in St. Clair on Monday. That is just two seconds short of the country's longest. Albritton said she wouldn't miss it for the world.

"There's something about something that you'll never have another opportunity to see that really pulls you to want to go see it," she said.

Albritton and her cousin, Marsha Sanders have even more family coming in from across the country.

"I have a sister coming from Cedar Rapids, Iowa and of course my sister from Fort Smith, Illinois and her husband."

Sanders said she takes pride in the small town of St. Clair being at the forefront of the eclipse.

"The way the community has put on so many activities. it's just amazing," she said. "There will probably be like you said more people here than actually live here.

Gary Land is the president of Jump Start, a non-profit organization founded in St. Clair. Land and his organization thought it would be a great idea to start the first Bluegrass Festival the weekend of the eclipse. He is also looking to capitalize on the influx of people by raising money to build a new recreational facility in St. Clair.

"It's a great opportunity to have people traveling through that can come through the community who wouldn't normally see St. Clair. It's going to be good exposure," Land said.

A small community that's tough to even find on a map, is now the place to be because of the eclipse.

"Overall we are just excited," Travis Dieker, city administrator of St. Clair said. "It brings something to our community. It brings people from other states and other countries."

And for Peggy Albritton, there is no other place she will rather be.

"We see it in totality, we don't have that in Louisiana."



St. Clair has 10 viewing areas for people to view the total eclipse.

