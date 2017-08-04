KSDK
Free eclipse glasses still available for area schools

The St. Louis Astronomical Society wants to make sure every student is able to view the eclipse safely, so it's giving away special eclipse glasses.

KSDK Staff , KSDK 3:30 PM. CDT August 04, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Our area is one of the best places to view the solar eclipse in the entire country!

The St. Louis Eclipse Task Force has been working for months to make sure area school children can safely view the eclipse, because looking at it with the naked eye can damage your vision.

The task force has been raising money and now has glasses available to schools in our area who need them for their students and staff.

So far, it's given away more than 100,000 pairs of glasses to public, private and parochial schools.

If your school still needs glasses, go to the St. Louis Eclipse Task Force website and fill out the application.

"We would love to have every school child have a pair of glasses in order to see the eclipse. So that we would like for them to enjoy the day," said Karen Hargadine. "We want them to be able to experience the eclipse, so we're hoping to get enough glasses into their hand to make that possible."

