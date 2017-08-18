Here's where you can find free eclipse glasses Aug. 18

ESRI eclipse map

ST. LOUIS - Still looking for eclipse glasses?

Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers will be handing out certified eclipse-viewing glasses Friday afternoon.

Starting at 1 p.m., Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare Community and the State of Missouri will pass out eclipse-viewing glasses and inform the community on eclipse eye safety.

The event is free and open to the public.

The health center can be found at 5701 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, 63112.

© 2017 KSDK-TV