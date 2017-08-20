Home of Popeye to host tens of thousands for total solar eclipse

Chester, Illinois, is known as the Home of Popeye.

CHESTER, ILL. - People from all over the world are descending on parts of Missouri and Illinois to put themselves in the path of Monday's total solar eclipse. Visitors are already arriving is Chester, Illinois.

It takes about an hour and 20 minutes to drive from downtown St. Louis to Chester, but some people were on the road a lot longer.

"We're from Louisiana and it was eight and a half hours," visitor Donna Deshotels said.

The small town of around 8,500 people actually gets its fair share of visitors because Chester is the home of Popeye. However, Mayor Tom Page says Chester could soon see a lot more tourists.

"I've heard anywhere from 10,000 to 50,000,” Page said.

Most people will head to the Cohen Complex on Monday. There are several fields where you can sit down and get a good look at the total eclipse, which is expected to be visible at around 1:20 PM.

"A number of folks have already committed to certain areas to observe and/or be vendors to sell things," Page said.

Chester resident Dylan Young is already checking out his reserved spot.

"I'm extremely excited because I've done several stands before with my daughter and friends but this will be the biggest event," he said.

Visitors, like Mike Deshotels, are just as excited.

"I was a chemistry and physics teacher and I used to teach my students about all this stuff," Deshotels said.

"I'm 91 years old and I had to see this," visitor Elizabeth Page said.

Chester wasn't everyone's first choice.

"I called Carbondale and no vacancies," Gail Page from Fort Worth said. "They laughed at me ... So I started up the path and I found Chester was next."

They're confident it will be a great place to watch.

"It's just great we're so happy to be here," Page said.

Monday's eclipse will be eclipse number one for Chester. The town is expected to be in the path again in 2024. Mayor Page says they're taking notes of all the planning that goes into this year’s eclipse so they can be even better prepared in 2024.

