How to order a St. Charles Co. parks eclipse t-shirt

ST. CHARLES COUNTY - KSDK 5 On Your Side is partnering with the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department for their Total Eclipse in the Park celebration.
Purchase your commemorative t-shirt just in time for the big event, Aug. 21! Supplies and sizes are limited. Adult sizes are $10 and 2XL $12.
To place an order, call the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department at 636-949-7535 or visit www.stccparks.org and look for the “Online Reservations – Events and Registrations” menu tab, then hit “Activities” and click on the Total Eclipse in the Park T-shirt” size you need.
T-shirts will be available for pick up, Aug. 14 – 20, at the Youth Activity Park, located at 7801 Highway N, Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368. The Youth Activity Park is open Sunday – Thursday, noon - 9 p.m.; Friday, noon - 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Sponsored by Opthamology and Associates.
