Kids make pinhole projectors to view eclipse

A pinhole viewer made with a cereal box is a safe way to view the eclipse. (Photo: KSDK)

FESTUS, MO. - Eclipse preparation is already underway.

Some kids learned Friday they won't need fancy equipment to view it. They made their own pinhole projectors out of cereal boxes at Festus Public Library.

The projectors make it safe to see the eclipse. All you need is a box, some paper, aluminum foil, and tape.

If you'd like to try to the DIY project, the instructions are listed on NASA's website.

