Local businesses hoping to cash in on eclipse

Scott Hepper shows off eclipse goodies. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - From florists to furniture stores, local businesses are hoping to cash in on the eclipse.

At Walter Knoll, florists are working on eclipse-inspired arrangements.

“These have been crazy popular,” said master designer Scott Hepper of an arrangement of orange roses and blue hydrangea. They come in a vase with a commemorative waterproof poster.

Walter Knoll is also selling gift baskets with St. Louis-made goodies, like Fitz Soda and Billy Goat chips.

At Colleen’s Cookies near Washington University, bakers have whipped up eclipse-themed sweets. There are moon pies, black and white cookies, galactic macaroon, and decorated shortbread cookies.

“Extremely popular. We can't keep everything in stock. It's selling out so quickly,” said Colleen Thompson, the owner. On Monday, the restaurant will also offer a special lunch that comes with a pair of eclipse glasses.

“It's an incredible experience for everyone, so might as well take advantage of marketing it a little bit,” Thompson said.

At The White Rabbit antique and furniture store in Brentwood, owner Lindsay Liebherr got the idea for an eclipse sale from a customer on Facebook.

“One of the customers suggested, 'why don't you do something special where you have a sale and do dark-painted furniture,'” Leibherr said. “And I thought, 'that's just a great idea, I can't believe I didn't think of that.'”

On Saturday and Sunday, select pieces of furniture will be 20 percent off.

“I think this weekend will be really busy. We don't discount furniture very often, and we especially don't do 20 percent. So, it's a good deal,” Liebherr said.



