Missouri Airbnb hosts to earn at least $550,000 during eclipse

ESRI eclipse map

ST. LOUIS - Thousands are expected to flock to Missouri for the upcoming solar eclipse.

According to data from home sharing platform Airbnb, the Airbnb host community in Missouri cities along the path of totality will earn a combined $556,000 in supplemental income while welcoming over 3,500 guests.

Missouri is the most popular Midwest state among Airbnb eclipse-goers and St. Louis is the fifth most popular city along the path of totality.

Interactive maps shows the length of the eclipse in your location

