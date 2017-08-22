Missouri couple ties the knot during total eclipse

ST. LOUIS - A local couple said "I do" and got some incredible pictures during the total solar eclipse.
Bryan Kluge from Wright City and Lauren Summerville from Fenton tied the knot during a small ceremony.
The couple has been together for almost nine years.
Today also happens to be Lauren's birthday making for a truly unforgettable day.
These photos come from White-Klump Photography.
Photos: Local couple ties the knot during total eclipse
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs