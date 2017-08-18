KSDK
Missouri State Parks: don't use eclipse glasses agency sold

Before you head outside to stare at the sun, check those eclipse glasses first to make sure they're not fake.

Associated Press , KSDK 5:18 PM. CDT August 18, 2017

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - Missouri State Parks officials say they can't verify that solar eclipse glasses the agency sold meet safety standards and are warning people not to use them.

The agency on Friday warned people not to use PMS Promo Mart eclipse glasses sold at parks and historic sites in Missouri during Monday's solar eclipse. People who purchased the glasses can return them for a full refund.

An Associated Press request for more information wasn't immediately answered Friday.

Doctors around the U.S. launched campaigns this summer to warn people that they can damage their eyes staring directly at the sun.

NASA, the American Astronomical Society and others are urging eclipse watchers to stick with reputable makers of sun-gazing devices. The society's solar eclipse task force has put out a list of approved manufacturers.

